New Delhi: CPI(M) Kerala State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan reportedly stepped down from his post citing health issues on Friday. Kodiyeri stepped down just a day after his son Bineesh Kodiyeri was sent to jail in connection with a money laundering case. Also Read - Thiruvananthapuram: Restrictions Imposed on Firecracker Use for Diwali, Christmas, New Year

CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener, A Vijayaraghavan has been given charge of the party secretary post for the time being. Also Read - Kerala Local Body Polls to be Held in Three Phases From December 8-14

The party issued a statement stating that Balakrishnan had requested for leave citing health related issues and medical treatment to which the state secretariat has granted him leave from party responsibilities. As per reports, Balakrishnan who is number two in the party after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last year and had sought treatment in the US. Also Read - Woman With Self-respect Would End Her Life if Raped, Says Kerala Congress Chief, Later Apologises

The party’s official statement said the party secretariat accepted a request from Balakrishnan for leave from the post. However, the duration of leave has not been mentioned.

Balakrishnan’s son Bineesh Kodiyeri was sent to 14-days judicial custody by a court in Bengaluru on Wednesday. He was earlier arrested by the Enforcement Directorate after being called for questioning under charges of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on October 29.

Balakrishnan step down also comes at a time just ahead of the crucial elections to 1200 local bodies scheduled in December, which is said to be the semi-final before the upcoming state Assembly elections next year.