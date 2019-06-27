Mumbai: A Mumbai court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to Binoy Kodiyeri till Monday, in connection with a rape case. He is the son of CPM Kerala Chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

Earlier this month, in her complaint the aggrieved woman said she was in a relationship with Binoy and that the latter sexually abused her on the pretext of marriage. She also claimed that she had a child from the relationship.

The woman said she worked as a bar dancer in Dubai a few years ago. The dance bar, she alleged, was frequented by Binoy.

She also alleged that the man asked her to leave her job and even promised to marry her.

She said that in 2010, the accused rented a flat in suburban Andheri where he used to visit her regularly and that she had a child from the relationship. However, last year, she came to know that the accused was already married following which their relationship turned sour. She alleged that the accused had threatened her with dire consequences if she spoke about it to anyone.