Mumbai: A woman filed a complaint accusing Binoy Vinodini Balakrishnan (37), the son of Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s Kerala unit secretary Kodiyeri, of sexually assaulted her on the pretext of marriage.

Following which, the accused was booked under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) including cheating and rape, police said on Tuesday.

The woman also said that she had a child from the relationship.

According to a statement given by the woman, she worked as a bar dancer in Dubai some years ago. She said that Balakrishnan used to frequent the dance bar when they got into a relationship.

The accused later asked her to leave her job and promised to marry her.

The complainant said that in 2010, the accused rented a flat in suburban Andheri where he used to visit her regularly and that she had a child from the relationship. However, last year, she came to know that the accused was already married following which their relationship turned sour.

She also alleged that the accused had threatened her with dire consequences.