New Delhi: An Air India Express flight thatskidded off the runway at Kozhikode airport in Kerala was at full speech while landing, said Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Speaking to ANI, the aviation regulator asserted that the Dubai-Kozhikode Air India Express flight fell down into the valley after landing at Runway 10 of Karipur Airport and broke down in two pieces. Visibility was 2000 meter at the time of landing, it added.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the flight AXB-1344 was on its way from Dubai to Kozhikode, 'overshot the runway in rainy conditions and went down 35 ft into a slope before breaking up into two pieces'. Puri is expected to visit the Kozhikode International Airport, where the crash took place.

"18 people, including two pilots, have lost their lives, it is unfortunate. 127 people are at hospitals, others have been released", the minister told ANI earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, investigating officials from DGCA, Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), top officials of Air India and Air India Express have reached Kozhikode from New Delhi today.

They will be probing the cause of accident at the Kozhikode airport where an Air India Express plane skidded and fell into a valley killing 18 passengers, including the two pilots and injuring many others on Friday evening.

Another plane from Mumbai with officials who will coordinate and liaise with various agencies have also reached Kozhikode. They will also provide support and assist families of those affected in the accident.