New Delhi: Bharatanatyam dancer Mansiya VP was reportedly barred from performing at a temple in Kerala’s Thrissur district. In a post on Facebook, Mansiya VP said she was barred from performing at the temple as she was a “non-Hindu”.Also Read - Kerala High Court Bars Govt Employees From Participating in Strike

“One of the temple office-bearers informed me that I cannot perform at the temple as I am a non-Hindu. All stages are allotted based on religion, not considering whether you are a good dancer or not. In the meantime, I have also been facing queries about whether I got converted into a Hindu after marriage. (She had married musician Shyam Kalyan). I have no religion and where should I go,” Mansiya VP said in the Facebook post, according to a report by Indian Express. Also Read - Now You Can Walk On Waves In Kerala! State Tourism Department Installs A Unique Bridge On THIS Beach | WATCH

Mansiya VP said this was not the first time she had experienced discrimination over religion. In her post, the Bharatanatyam dancer said “nothing has changed in our secular Kerala”. Also Read - Woman Journalist Found Dead at Bengaluru Flat, Relatives Allege Murder

“Art and artists continue to be knotted with religion and caste. When it is forbidden to one religion, it becomes the monopoly of another religion. This experience is not new to me. I am recording it here (on Facebook) only to remind that nothing has changed in our secular Kerala,”