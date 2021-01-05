Bird Flu Latest News: Taking preventive measure, the Kerala government on Tuesday declared bird flu as state-specific disaster and issued high alert in two district where major cases have been found. Those two districts include Kottayam and Alappuzha. Also Read - Bird Flu Outbreak: Is it Safe to Consume Meat, Eggs Amidst Avian Flu Scare?

"Bird flu is declared as state-specific disaster in Kerala and high alert has been issued after an outbreak of bird flu was confirmed in certain parts of Kottayam and Alappuzha districts," the Kerala government said in a statement.

The outbreak of bird flu in Kottayam and Alappuzha districts prompted authorities to order culling of ducks, hens and other domestic birds in and around a one km radius of the affected areas.

According to updates, the tests conducted at the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal have confirmed the bird flu outbreak in Kerala.

The bird flu was reported from four panchayats–Nedumudi, Thakazhy, Pallippad and Karuvatta–in Kuttanad region of Alappuzha district and from a duck farm in Neendoor panchayat in Kottayam district. Around 1,700 ducks have died in the farm due to the virus infection.

Taking further strict measures, the state government said that around 40,000 domestic birds, including 34,000 in Kuttanad region alone, will be culled to check the spread of the H5N8 virus.

Although the situation has been brought under control, authorities have sounded a high alert in districts, considering the potential of the virus to infect humans.

The Alappuzha District Collector has banned the use and trade of meat, eggs and waste of domestic birds, including ducks and chicken in Kuttanad and Karthikappalli Taluks.

The government said migratory birds visiting the 10 km radius of the affected areas would be monitored by the state forest department.