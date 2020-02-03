New Delhi: After the third case of coronavirus was tested positive, Kerala on Monday evening declared it ‘state disaster’. The decision was taken on the instruction of chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Kerala: #CoronaVirus has been declared as a state disaster, on directions of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. pic.twitter.com/04rOXTsAzd — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2020

Earlier in the day, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja informed that the third case of coronavirus tested positive in Kasargod area of the state.

“Today one more case has tested positive from Kasaragod. The patient is under treatment in Kanjangad District Hospital in Kasaragod. The ‘patients’ condition is stable. The student had returned from Wuhan,” Shailaja added.

Prior to this, the second case of a novel coronavirus in the state was tested positive. He health Minister added that the patient was being monitored in an isolation ward in the Alappuzha medical college.

“Patient has been admitted and is undergoing treatment at Alappuzha Medical College. We did not get the result from Pune Virology Institute. There are chances it is positive but we can confirm it only after getting the report. The patient has travel history from China,” Shailaja said.

According to updates from health authorities, the deadly coronavirus has claimed over 361 lives with 56 people succumbing to the deadly virus.

Hubei health authorities in China have confirmed an additional 2,103 coronavirus cases in the province, which brings the total number of cases to over 16,600.

In the country, over 9,618 people have been hospitalised, including 478 of them who are in critical condition.

In the wake of the deadly outbreak, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday announced a ‘public health emergency of international concern’ to prompt all nations to take precautionary measures.