The recovery of a suicide note by the police led to speculations that the cause of the suicide was demanding of a fat dowry. The main sentence is her note read: "Everyone wants money, money triumphs everything...."

Kerala Doctor Kills Self After Boyfriend Demands BMW, 15 Acres Land For Marriage; 'Everyone Wants Money' Read Her Suicide Note

Thiruvananthapuram: A 26-year-old postgraduate medical student in Thiruvanthapuram tragically took her life after her wedding was called off due to her family’s inability to meet the excessive dowry demands put forth by her boyfriend and his family. Dr. Shahana was found dead at her apartment near the hospital on Monday morning after she failed to turn up for duty the previous night. The recovery of a suicide note by the police led to speculations that the cause of the suicide was demanding of a fat dowry. The main sentence is her note read: “Everyone wants money, money triumphs everything….”

Dr Shahana’s family has alleged that accused Dr Ruwais’ family demanded 150 gold sovereigns, 15 acres of land and a BMW car in dowry. When Dr Shahana’s family said they cannot meet the demand, her boyfriend’s family called off the wedding, Mathrubhumi reported. This left the young doctor very upset, and she died by suicide, local residents have alleged. Shahana’s father, who was working in the Middle East, died recently.

Kerala State Women Commission Chairperson P. Sathidevi on Wednesday said strong action will be taken if the allegations over dowry demands being behind the suicide of a 26-year-old woman doctor are found to be true.”The news of the death of Shahana is really painful. We will seriously look into all aspects and appropriate actions will be there. The youth should strongly speak up against dowry,” top CPI-M leader and former MP Sathidevi said.

Sathidevi said that if it is established that the accused doctor’s family demanded a dowry from the victim, a case would be lodged against them under the Prevention of Dowry Act.

In the wake of the charges against him, the Medical PG Doctors Association relieved the accused doctor of all his responsibilities within their organisation.

Reportedly, Shahana died by suicide by overdosing on anaesthesia at her residence on Monday. She was found unconscious at her apartment and later declared brought dead at the hospital. Health Minister Veena George had ordered a probe into the death.

Mental issue disclaimer

(Conversations over suicides can be triggering. However, suicides can be avoided.)

Dial up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

NOTE: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to .

