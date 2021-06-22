Thiruvananthapuram: A 24-year-old woman was found dead at her house in Sasthamkotta in Kollam district of Kerala on Monday morning, allegedly over dowry issues. The woman’s family claimed that her husband used to regularly torture her and harass her over dowry. Vismaya, a student of Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery, got married last year to Kiran, a native of Kollam district and works in the Department of Motor Vehicles. But since the beginning, the duo had an ongoing rift. Also Read - This Wedding in UP's Shahjahanpur Was Conducted in Just 17 Minutes, Groom Asks For Unique Dowry

From the very beginning, Vismaya's family said in the police complaint, there were issued between the couple. The family alleged that Kiran used to assault and threaten her over and over again regarding dowry. The two used to live with Kiran's parents. Vismaya's family said that she had even returned home for a brief period, but later went back to live at her husband's house after completing the BAMS course.

Days before her death, Vismaya had reportedly told one of her relatives that she was being subjected to brutal violence. A WhatsApp chat between the two was accessed by the police which showed that the husband used to regularly beat her up after returning home, slap her and kick her in the face with his feet when she would fall to the ground.

On Monday morning, she was found hanging inside the bathroom. The police have registered a case of ‘unnatural death’. The body has been sent to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College for postmortem upon being requested by her family. An investigation is still underway.