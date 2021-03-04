Kerala Election 2021: E Sreedharan, often referred to as Metroman, will be BJP’s Chief Minister candidate for the upcoming Kerala Assembly Election 2021, state BJP chief K Surendran announced on Thursday. “E Sreedharan will be BJP’s Chief Minister candidate in the upcoming Kerala Assembly Elections 2021,” Surendran said. Notably, 140-seat Kerala assembly will go to polls on April 6 while the vote-counting will take place on May 2, 2021. Also Read - Metro Man E Sreedharan Resigns as Advisor to Lucknow Metro

Earlier in the day, E Sreedharan visited the Palarivattom flyover which is being reconstructed now. He said the people of Kerala will elect his party to power and he is expecting a “big” victory in the Assembly elections. “People know very well what is good for them and what is good for the state. I am very confident they will elect BJP to power. I am expecting a big victory,” he said. “I have made only one demand to BJP that I want to contest in a constituency not far away from Ponnani where I am residing now,” he added.

Who is E Sreedharan? The 88-year-old hugely popular engineer is known for his widespread contribution in the fields of building iconic infrastructure projects. He was the livewire behind not just the Kochi Metro, Kerala’s first metro project, which has become a hugely popular form of transport, but also the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation or DMRC. Sreedharan sprang a surprise last month, when he announced his decision to join the BJP, which he did and later agreed to contest the assembly elections. Sreedharan said he was joining the BJP to ensure justice for the people of Kerala who were being deprived of the fruits of development due to the self-centric attitude of the present CPI(M)-led LDF government.

Kerala Election 2021: The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced. For Assembly poll 2021, the number of polling booths in Kerala has been extended from 21,498 to 40,771. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. The tenure of the 14th Kerala legislative assembly will come to an end on June 1, 2021. A total of 2,67,88,268 electors will elect the candidates in Kerala for the 15th legislative assembly