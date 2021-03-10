Kerala Assembly Election 2021: CPI(M) on Wednesday released its candidate list for upcoming Kerala polls. The list names 83 candidates. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will contest from Dharmadam, KK Shailaja from Mattannur, and KT Jaleel to contest from Thavanoor. Kerala will go to polls in a single phase on April 6, 2021. More details to follow… Also Read - FACT CHECK: Political Parties Use Sourav Ganguly's Morphed Image for Social Media Campaigns

Also Read - Poll Panel Seeks Report on TMC's Complaint About PM's Pic on COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate