Kerala Election 2021 Dates Announcement Today: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will today declare the poll schedule for the upcoming Kerala election 2021 at 4:30 PM. The Kerala election 2021 is tentatively slated to be held in April-May. The Election Commission will also announce the assembly elections dates for Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry, along with Kerala assembly election 2021 dates. The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will come into effect in Kerala following the announcement of poll dates. Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming Kerala election 2021. Also Read - 100 Gelatin Sticks, 350 Detonators Seized From Passenger at Kozhikode Railway Station

1) Ahead of the Kerala election 2021, ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan joined the BJP. Also Read - Kerala Woman Accidently Kills Son, Sister with Poisoned Ice Cream

2) Sreedharan has also expressed his wish to become the Chief Minister of Kerala if BJP comes to power in the state. “If BJP comes to power in Kerala, I am ready to become the chief minister. The party has not asked me till now as it is too premature. But if BJP asks me, I am willing to take up the post and show how a state can be run efficiently like we are running DMRC,” Sreedharan had told ANI earlier. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Takes Dip Into Sea With Fishermen in Kerala | Watch Video, Photos Here

3) The Kerala election will be held to elect 140 MLAs to the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly.

4) The tenure of the Kerala legislative assembly will come to an end on June 1, 2021.

5) In 2016 Kerala assembly election, the CPI(M)-led Left Front bagged 91 seats in 140-member Assembly. The BJP could only win from the Nemom constituency.

6) CPI(M)’s Pinrayi Vijayan is the current Chief Minister of Kerala.