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UAE-based Indians spend up to ₹2.3 lakh on flights to vote in Kerala elections amid soaring airfares and travel disruptions

UAE-based Indians spend up to ₹2.3 lakh on flights to vote in Kerala elections amid soaring airfares and travel disruptions

UAE-based Indians are spending up to ₹2.3 lakh on flight tickets to return home for Kerala elections, highlighting emotional commitment amid soaring airfares and geopolitical disruptions.

UAE-based Indians spend up to ₹2.3 lakh on flights to vote in Kerala elections

Thrice every decade, the electoral battle ground shifts from Kerala’s cities and towns to the Gulf countries, and when it comes to returning to vote, Air tickets for travelling from UAE to Kerala have gone through the roof.

Booking flights from UAE to Kerala for polls: Expenses worth emotions?

When April 9 comes around in 2026, the battle for power will be joined in the states 140 assembly constituencies. But thousands of kilometres away in the Gulf, a storm is brewing among those planning to fly home to exercise their franchise.

Air tickets to Kerala have shot into the stratosphere, with passengers reportedly shelling out anywhere between Dh 9,000 (Rs 2.3 lakh approx.) for a return trip to Kerala to vote in the assembly elections.

It’s election season, and what was normally a bustling trip during this time of year has become an exclusive luxury. Bookings for flights to Kerala have flooded the airlines as Election Day approaches. Price rise per ticket has hit the roof due to high demand and fewer seats availability due to flights disruptions amidst the rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

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Will Expats turn up to vote in numbers?

Tens of thousands of Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs) fly back to Kerala every time polls are announced to cast their votes. But will the same be true this time?

NRKs who have traditionally flown back to Kerala to vote during elections are staying put as air tickets to Kerala are costing them multiple times their original fare. Reports are predicting that the numbers from the Gulf countries will be lesser this time around due to inconvenience and high airfares.

A large number of Keralites are residing and working in the UAE. There are over 3.5 million people from the state registered to vote from overseas, including UAE. Many constituencies in the state have seen results turn on the strength of the votes from outside Kerala in the past.

Ready to vote!

Despite record-breaking airfare prices, many NRKs are not going to let that stop them from voting in Kerala. Voting from the Gulf is an emotional exercise for many.

There are many who have rescheduled their travel dates or used savings to not miss the opportunity to vote. Speaking to the Khaleej Times, an NRK living in UAE said, I have never missed any elections in the past and this year wont be an exception,” he said.

Ongoing geopolitical tensions affecting flights

Political unrest continues to roil the Middle East, with flight cancellations, restricted seats and higher operating expenses resulting in higher airfares between the UAE and Kerala. Political observers say the travel concerns could have electoral consequences in a state where Assembly elections are often decided by narrow margins.

For ₹2.3 lakh fare from UAE to Kerala will be priceless!

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