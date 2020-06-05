New Delhi: One accused has been arrested for his alleged role behind the death of a pregnant wild elephant who was believed to have been fed a cracker-loaded pineapple last month in the forest area in Palakkad district. Also Read - Bihar Artist Makes Sand Art Seeking Justice For Kerala Elephant, Calls the Incident a 'Blot on Humanity'

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said an investigation was underway and the focus was on three suspects.

"In a tragic incident in Palakkad district, a pregnant elephant has lost its life. An investigation is underway, focusing on 3 suspects. We will do everything possible to bring the culprits to justice," Pinarayi Vijayan had said.

The elephant had consumed a pineapple filled with powerful firecrackers which exploded in the animal’s mouth in the Silent Valley Forest and died about a week later.

However, there have been claims that the cracker-loaded pineapple was bait for wild boars which the elephant ate mistakenly.

Meanwhile, a similar incident has come to light in Kollam where a young elephant died of injuries in her mouth a month ago. The other incident took place in April in Pathanapuram forest rage area under Punalur division in Kollam district.

The issue of the pachyderm’s tragic death in Silent Valley came to light after Mohan Krishnan, a forest officer, posted an emotional note on his Facebook page, narrating the death of the elephant in the waters of the Velliyar River.

“When we saw her she was standing in the river, with her head dipped in the water. She had a sixth sense that she was going to die. She took the Jalasamadhi in the river in a standing position,” Krishnan, who was deputed to bring the elephant back to the shore, wrote.

He also posted the photos of the elephant standing in the river water.