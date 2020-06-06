New Delhi: After the arrest of the first accused in connection with the horrific death of a pregnant elephant in Palakkad district, the hunt is on to arrest the other two. Also Read - Facility For Sanitisation, no More Than 10 Devotees at a Time: Here's How Temples in Kerala Might Reopen

The case has led to much outrage on social media — first for the human-animal conflict exposing human apathy/cruelty to wildlife and then second over the disinformation surrounding the incident. Also Read - Kerala Shocker: Woman Burnt, Force-fed Alcohol And Gangraped in Front of Son; Husband Among 5 Held

Here’s all we know so far. Also Read - Kerala Elephant Death: Focus on 3 Suspects, Will do Everything to Bring Culprits to Justice, Says CM Vijayan

1. 38-year-old Wilson, a rubber tapper, has been arrested in the case.

2. Hunt is on to nab rubber estate owner Abdul Kareem and his son Riyazuddin, who are believed to have a role behind the elephant’s death.

3. It was not a pineapple, as earlier reported, that killed the elephant and the foetus. It was a crackers-filled coconut.

4. Crackers-filled fruits are generally used as baits to catch wild animals in an attempt to save crops from damage. It was claimed that the elephant was not ‘fed’ the explosive fruit. The bait was laid and the elephant ate the coconut.

5. Wilson, as reported, took the police to the place where the explosives were prepared.

6. The pregnant elephant possibly ate the coconut on May 12. It exploded inside her mouth creating deep injuries. For the next two weeks, it wandered through the area. On May 25, it reached the Velliyar river and after spending two days in the river, writhing in pain, she died.

7. The three accused knew that the elephant was in pain.

8. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and BJP MP Maneka Gandhi incorrectly stated that the incident took place in Malappuram.

9. A similar incident has come to light in Kollam where a young elephant died of injuries in her mouth a month ago. It took place in April in Pathanapuram forest rage area under Punalur division in Kollam district.

10. The tragic death of the elephant in Silent Valley came to light after Mohan Krishnan, a forest officer, posted an emotional note on his Facebook page, narrating the death of the elephant in the waters of the Velliyar River.”When we saw her she was standing in the river, with her head dipped in the water. She had a sixth sense that she was going to die. She took the Jalasamadhi in the river in a standing position,” Krishnan, who was deputed to bring the elephant back to the shore, wrote. He also posted the photos of the elephant standing in the river water.