Kerala Girl, 14, Beaten With Iron Rod, Forced-Fed Poison By Father Over Interfaith Love Affair, Dies

The accused Abees Mohammad was furious over daughter's love affair with a boy from another faith and repeatedly warned her to sever all contact with the boy and even took away her phone.

Kerala Crime News: In a disturbing incident, a 14-year-old girl died at a hospital in Ernakulam district of Kerala on Tuesday, days after she was allegedly beaten and force-fed poison by her own father over a purported love affair with a boy from another faith.

As per the police, the accused, Abees Mohammad, did not approve of her teenage daughter’s relationship with a boy belonging to a different faith, but the girl did not heed her father’s repeated warnings and continued her friendship with the boy.

Angry over his daughter being involved in an interfaith love affair, the irate father allegedly assaulted the 14-year-old girl and forcibly fed her herbicide, the police said, adding that the girl was rushed to a local hospital and later shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Kochi on October 29.

The girl was on life-support for nearly 10 days before succumbing on Tuesday, they said.

Following her demise, the hospital authorities informed the police who promptly registered an FIR against the 43-year-old accused and arrested him.

As per the FIR, Abees was furious over daughter’s love affair with a boy from another faith and repeatedly warned her to sever all contact with the boy and even took away her phone. However, the teenager persisted and continued her relationship with the boy and used to talk to her on another mobile phone she somehow acquired.

When Abees found out about this, he was incensed and in a fit of rage, viciously thrashed his daughter to a pulp with an iron rod and then force-fed her herbicide with the intention of killing her, the FIR said, adding that the 14-year-old victim had also received grievous injuries on her arms and legs due to severe beating meted out by her father.

Abees was arrested and booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including attempted murder and voluntarily causing harm with dangerous weapons. Following the girl’s death murder charges against the accused under section 302 of IPC will also be added.

Further investigation is underway, they said.

