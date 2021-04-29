Thiruvananthapuram: Incumbent Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan is set to retain power in Kerala with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) likely to form government for the second time in a row, but not with a thumping majority. According to the CVoter Exit Poll for Times Now/ABP News, it’s a straightforward electoral battle between the LDF and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). Also Read - Kerala Exit Polls LIVE: ABP C-Voter Exit Poll Predicts Left Will Retain Power in Kerala

The exit poll predicts that the ruling LDF is expected to retain power in the southern state, defying the trend of the incumbent tasting defeat in every second electoral cycle.

As per the CVoter Exit Poll for Times Now/ABP News, the Left alliance is expected to win 71 to 77 seats, with 71 being the majority mark. The main opposition – the UDF – is likely to secure 62 to 68 seats.

The NDA will continue to remain a marginal player in the state with 0 to 2 seats.

The 140-member Kerala Assembly went to the polls in a single phase on April 6.

In 2016 Assembly elections, the LDF had won 91 seats, the UDF secured 47 seats, the NDA got one, while one seat went to an Independent.

According to exit poll data, the ruling LDF is projected to secure 42.8 per cent votes. The UDF is expected to get 41.4 per cent vote share whie the NDA is likely to get 13.7 per cent votes.

In the 2016 Assembly polls, the LDF had got 43.5 per cent vote share, hence the ruling alliance is likely to witness a marginal dip of 0.7 per cent this time.

Ther UDF had secured 38.8 per cent votes in 2016, marking a swing of 2.6 per cent this time, while the NDA had secured 14.9 per cent votes last time, showing a dip of 1.7 per cent vote share in the latest polls.

According to the exit poll, thr LDF and UDF are expected to secure maximum seats in North Kerala, where the LDF is likely to win 34 to 36 seats, followed by the UDF with 24 to 26 seats.

In South Kerala, the LDF is likely to win 21 to 23 seats and the UDF is expected to garner 15 to 17 seats.

In Central Kerala, the LDF is projected to win 16 to 18 seats, while the UDF is expected to manage 23 to 25 seats.

(With inputs from IANS)