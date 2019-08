New Delhi: Three districts in Kerala are likely to receive very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. A red alert was issued for Idukki, Malappuram, and Kozhikode districts by Kerala State Disaster Management Authority on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, districts such as Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod have also been put on an ‘orange alert’ for today.

As a precautionary measure, all educational institutions in Idukki, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasargod and Kottayam districts have been shut for today.

The IMD said, “Kerala suffered a deficit of 31.32 % in the South West Monsoon from June 1 to August 6. Very to heavy rains were forecast for many districts for the next couple of days. A red alert was sounded in Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts on August 8.”

Earlier, an orange was sounded in Kottayam, Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Malappuram till July 25. The IMD had also issued red alert for Wayanad from July 19 to 22, warning of rain in excess of 20 cm. It had also issued red alert for Malappuram and Kannur districts for July 19 and Kasargod district for July 20.