New Delhi: The Kerala plane crash in which 18, including both the pilots, were killed on Friday has brought the risks of tabletop runways to the fore. Such runways have valleys on either or both sides, making the landing difficult as these runways do not have any extra room for any emergency like what might have happened in this particular case.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has said that it had suggested the Kozhikode airport authorities to improve its pavement strength and increase its runway and safety area. The Airport Authorities of India had recarpeted the runway in 2016. But expansion ran into troubled waters as the land acquisition was not easy. The state government reportedly could not acquire land as it was costly and locals were resisting the move.

The Calicut International Airport was opened in 1988. This airport serves as the base for flights ferrying Hajj pilgrims. In 2006, it became an international airport.

Reports said EK Bharat Bhushan who served as DGCA chairman had threatened to shut operations of the airport in 2012 over safety concerns.

Wide-bodied aircraft were barred from landing at the airport in 2015. It was then the recarpeting was done. In 2018, DGCA gave approval to wide-body aircraft.

The Air India Express which crashed on Friday was not a wide-body aircraft.