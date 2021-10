Kottayam: As heavy rains wreaked havoc in the southern Indian state of Kerala, at least six people died and over a dozen were missing in last 24 hours. The heavy rains caused flash floods and landslides in many parts, prompting the state government to seek the assistance of the defence forces for rescue operations.Also Read - Kerala Rain LIVE Updates: 6 Dead, Several Missing in Floods, Landslides; Army, IAF Assisting in Rescue Ops