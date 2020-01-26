New Delhi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Sunday participated in human chain formation against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), calling it a threat to the country’s secularism.

A 620-km long human chain was formed in the state on the occasion of Republic Day by the ruling CPI(M), which also demanded the rollback of the CAA. The party also claimed that between 60-70 lakh people participated in the human chain.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, “The human chain organised today against CAA has become a great wall. People from different walks participated in it. This law is a threat to the secularism of this country. Kerala has made it clear that CAA, NRC and NPR will not be implemented in this soil.”

The human chain was formed at 4 PM between Kasaragod in north Kerala and Kaliyakkavilai in the southernmost part of the state. It was followed by a reading of the Preamble of the Constitution.

Notably, Kerala, along with West Bengal, has been the most vocal opposer of the three controversial legislations. On December 31, it became the first state to pass an anti-CAA resolution, and, earlier this month, also became the first state to move the Supreme Court against it. It has also suspended all National Population Register (NPR)-related activities in the state.

On January 17, Punjab too passed a resolution against the CAA and moved the top court against it.

The third state to pass an anti-CAA resolution was Rajasthan, which did so on Saturday.