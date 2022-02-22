Kannur: Four RSS-BJP workers were arrested by a Special Investigation Team of Kerala police (SIT) in connection with the “political killing” of a CPI(M) worker in a coastal village of Kannur district on Tuesday. BJP local leader and Thalassery municipal councillor K Lijesh is among the RSS-BJP workers arrested by the police in connection with the brutal killing of 54-year old K Haridasan at Punnol village near New Mahe in the early hours on Monday.Also Read - Kerala Tourism Introduces Caravan Park - a House on Wheels Experience That's so Unique You'll Instantly Want to Plan Your Staycation

Four BJP/RSS workers arrested in connection with the murder of a CPI(M) worker, Haridasa in Kerala. Political rivalry is the reason behind the murder. Police inquiry is underway: Kerala Police — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2022

In an old video released by news channels on Monday, Lijesh was seen talking about a possible retaliation targeting the CPI(M) workers in the area for allegedly attacking the BJP-RSS workers over a local temple festival at Punnol.

According to the police, an investigation is on to arrest all the accused persons who were involved directly and indirectly to the case. Haridasan, a fisherman, was allegedly attacked and killed by a gang of RSS-BJP workers in front of his house at Punnol at around 1.30 AM on Monday while he was returning home after work.

The evidences gathered so far have revealed that the political enemity was the reason for the killing of Haridasan, police said. The case is probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Kannur City Additional SP Prince Abraham.

While the CPI(M) alleged that the RSS workers were behind the “brutal killing” of Haridasan, the BJP said the killing of the CPI(M) worker was due to a local issue and the BJP or the RSS have no role in it.

