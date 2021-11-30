New Delhi: A 19-year-old Kerala girl was allegedly shot dead in Alabama in United States on Monday. The deceased is identified as Mariam Susan Mathew, a native of Thiruvalla. According to reports, the Mariam was sleeping in her house when bullets from the upper floor pierced through the ceiling and killed her.Also Read - Black Friday Sale: Xiaomi Is Offering Massive Deals And Discounts On Smartphones And Tv's, Grab Today | Checkout List

The incident occurred in Montgomery, the state capital of Alabama. In the meantime, the Montgomery police department has initiated an investigation into the matter. Fr Johnson Pappachan, of Malankara Orthodox Church Diocese of South-West America, in a release, said Mariam Susan Mathew sustained bullets from the gun of an occupant on the upper floor of her house. She was declared dead on the scene, indianexpress.com reported.

This is the second shooting incident to rock Montgomery in a span of just 7 days. Earlier, a man was shot dead on Thanksgiving Thursday.

Another Keralite was shot dead by a robber in Dallas. Sajan Mathews (56) alias Saji was running a beauty supply store in Dallas and was shot when a robber barged into his shop and fired at Saji. Mathews, a native of Kozhencherry, migrated to the US from Kuwait in 2005. He was a member of the Dallas Sehion Mar Thoma church.