New Delhi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking “intervention for an effective investigation” into the seizure of over 30 kg gold at the state’s international airport. Also Read - Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: 'CM Pinarayi Vijayan Should Resign,' Says Congress Over Money Laundering Case

Notably, the Kerala CMO has under the scanner and opposition leaders have asked probes agencies to look into the Vijayan government. Also Read - KEAM 2020 Admit Card Released: Download on Official Website at cee.kerala.gov.in | Here's How

“The fact that the attempt to smuggle a huge quantity of gold was concealed in diplomatic baggage makes the matter extremely seriously. It is learnt that customs officials are conducting an inquiry into the incident. The case has serious implications as this undermines the economy of the nation. In fact, it has more than one angle warranting a thorough investigation,” CM Vijayan said. Also Read - Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: In Letter to PM, Congress Leader Calls For CBI Probe

Requesting an investigation into the incident by central agencies concerned, the CM said that the scope of the probe should cover all aspects from the source to the end utilisation so that such incidents do not recur.

Vijayan also said the state government will provide all necessary assistance for the probe.

Earlier Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala had said that the United Democratic Front (UDF) has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Vijayan alleging his involvement in the gold smuggling case.

“If anyone listens to CM’s press meet yesterday, it’s evident that the CM is trying to protect Swapna Suresh & M Sivasankar. He ousted Sivasankar as he suspects that investigation may lead to him,” he said.

The Congress leader told reporters that the CM’s office should also be involved in the ambit of CBI probe, alleging that the chief minister has always shielded his close aides like his former principal secretary.

Sivasankar was removed from his post on Monday, taking the first crucial wicket in the Kerala gold smuggling case, followed by principal secretary IT Swapna Suresh who is currently on the run.

Mir Muhammad Ali has been appointed as the new principal secretary to the Chief Minister.