New Delhi: Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, the key accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, were on Saturday taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Bengaluru.

Swapna, a former employee of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, is among the four accused booked by the NIA in the smuggling of 30 kg of gold through diplomatic baggage which arrived at the Thiruvanathapuram International airport on July 5.

The gold valued at around Rs 15 crore was seized by the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate, Kochi.

Swapna, Sarith and Sandeep Nair of Thiruvananthapuram and Fazil Fareed of Ernakulam have been listed in the smuggling case as accused.

Both Swapna and Sandeep had been on the run since their names cropped up in connection with the case a few days ago.

Sarith has already been arrested by the Customs (Preventive) Department.

The Central agencies including the NIA and the Customs had opposed Swapna’s anticipatory bail plea in the Kerala high court.

The two accused were taken into custody a day after the NIA began the investigation into the case after a Union Home Ministry order in this connection.

(With agency inputs)