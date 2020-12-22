Thiruvananthapuram: The special session of the Kerala assembly, to discuss and pass a resolution against the three contentious central farm laws against which farmers have been protesting near Delhi, will not be held on Wedensday as planned by the government. Also Read - Kerala Govt to Convene Special Assembly Session To Pass Resolution Against Farm Laws

Assembly sources said Kerala Governor and BJP leader Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday declined approval for the special session to discuss farmers protest.

The special session was called by the CPI-M led LDF government. However, it would not be held December 23 since the Governor did not accord sanction, the sources said.

After the government forwarded the decision of the state cabinet taken on Monday to convene the session, Khan sought a clarification on the urgency for it and the Chief Minister had replied to him, sources said.