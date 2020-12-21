New Delhi: The Kerala government on Monday issued an order allowing bars, wine, beer parlours and toddy shops to reopen following strict COVID-19 protocols. The liquor establishments will open for the for the first time since March this year owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Till now, only parcel service was allowed in the state. Also Read - Millionaire Overnight! Unemployed Indian Expat Who Lost His Job Due to Covid-19 Wins Rs 7 Crore in Dubai Raffle

According to a local media report, the government took this decision based on the instructions of by the Excise Commissioner and an order regarding the date of reopening and related information guidelines will be issued on Tuesday or Wednesday.

After the bars resume full fledged service in the state, customers will have to follow COVID regulations. While sitting in the bar following social distancing will be a must and only 2 people can sit at a table.

Although bars were reopened after lockdown, liquor was sold only at the counters as customers were not allowed to consume liquor inside the bar.