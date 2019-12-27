Thiruvananthapuram: Social media was elated after the Kerala state cabinet on Thursday gave in-principle approval for Rs 1.3 crore as a compensation to former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan, for his unlawful arrest and torture while in police custody.
Narayanan, who got a clean chit in the ISRO espionage case of Kerala in the 1990s, had filed a petition at a local court in Thiruvananthapuram seeking compensation.
The case in a nutshell
The case dates back to November 1994 when the scientist was arrested in an alleged espionage case in and was reportedly accused of selling vital Indian space technology secrets to Pakistan. Though he was later acquitted by a CBI court and the Supreme Court in 1998, he spent a total of 50 days in jail along with fellow scientist D Sasikumar and four others.
He had alleged that during his 50-day custody, he was not only tortured but was also forced to give false statements.
The Supreme Court in its ruling had said that the former ISRO scientist was “arrested unnecessarily, harassed and subjected to mental cruelty” and cleared Narayanan of all charges.
He was conferred with Padma Bhushan this year which he accepted by saying that ‘award gave him a feeling that his contribution had finally been recognised’.
Meanwhile, Twitterati hailed the decision and commented that justice prevailed after all. Here are some reactions:
Earlier, the Kerala Police had also given him Rs 50 lakh compensation for being “unnecessarily arrested and harassed”. However, after all that he has went through, do you think it’s enough?