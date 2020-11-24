New Delhi: The Kerala government on Tuesday decided to bring out an ordinance to withdraw the controversial amendment of Section 118A to Kerala Police Act, said sources. The CPI-M-led LDF government’s decision came just a day after it said it will “not go ahead with implementing” the controversial amendment as the opposition termed it as an assault on freedom of speech. Also Read - Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Puts Controversial State Police Act Amendment on Hold
A special cabinet which met in the afternoon decided to recommend Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to issue an ordinance to repeal Section 118-A which got his assent on Saturday. Also Read - Kerala Police Act Amendment Against Freedom of Speech, Says Opposition; CM Defends Move
According to a PTI report, government sources said, "Cabinet has decided to bring out an ordinance to withdraw the amendment."
Khan had signed the Kerala Police Act Amendment ordinance brought by the Left front government envisaging addition of Section 118-A to prevent cyber attacks against women and children.
Opposition parties have slammed the amendment, brought through an ordinance, providing for imprisonment up to five years to those making defamatory social media posts, saying it was against freedom of speech and the press.