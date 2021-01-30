Thiruvananthapuram: The 11th pay revision commission on Friday submitted its report to the Kerala government. In its report the commission has recommended an increase in the lowest salary under the state service from Rs 16,000 to Rs 23,100 and hiking the lowest pension from Rs 8,500 to Rs 11,500. The revised salaries will be implemented with retrospective effect from 1 July, 2019. Also Read - Dubai-Based Indian Boy Reads 20 Books in Just One Hour, Sets New Record

The highest salary recommended is Rs 1,66,800 and the highest pension is Rs 83,400. The House Rent Allowance (HRA) has been recommended as 10 percent of the basic salary in corporations, 8 and 6 percent in municipalities and 4 percent in panchayats. With this, the lowest HRA will be Rs 1,200 and highest Rs 10,000.

The employees retiring this year may be given an extension in service for one year. This would delay the retirement of over 20,000 employees resulting in delaying Rs 5,700 crore expense by one year.

According to the reports, the hike in salary and pension would bring an additional annual burden of Rs 4,810 crore for the Kerala government. The recommended hike in salary and pension would have retrospective effect from July 2019. As the notification for the assembly elections is likely to come next month

The final decision on this recommendation is to be taken by the state government.