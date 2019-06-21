Thiruvananthapuram: As the ongoing water crisis in Tamil Nadu saw no let-up, the Kerala government on Thursday said that it offered 20 lakh litres of drinking water to the neighbouring state, but it claimed, that Chennai refused the assistance saying that “it was not required at present”.

A statement from the Kerala Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) read, “In response to our offer, we have been informed that at present Tamil Nadu has sufficient supply and doesn’t require additional assistance from Kerala,” said a statement from the Kerala Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

However, Tamil Nadu said in a statement said that it will announce its decision on accepting water from Kerala on Friday. “Chennai needs 525 MLD of water/day, Kerala came forward to give 2 MLD, Tamil Nadu officials feel if Kerala could support with 2 MLD of water every day it would be helpful. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister will announce the decision on accepting Kerala’s offer on Friday.”

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam President M. K. Stalin took to Twitter to thank Kerala government for the assistance. “I wholeheartedly thank Chief Minister of Kerala Vijayan Pinarayi for his timely offer to provide water to Tamil Nadu. Urge Govt of Tamil Nadu to work with Govt of Kerala to help citizens of our state tide over this unprecedented water crisis.”

Municipal Administration and Rural Development Minister S P Velumani had noted that Chennai is facing a serious drought condition due to 62 per cent lesser rains compared to 2017. He said that against 450 MLD of water supplied during that period, the government was now supplying 520 MLD. This water crisis is not new to the southern state. In fact, Tamil Nadu has been facing water shortage for the past several months after Chennai’s Porur Lake, which is considered one of the main sources of water, reached its lowest level. The locals have reportedly been perturbed over the shortage of water as well as the soaring temperatures in the capital city.

Meanwhile, around 100 hostels in Chennai have stopped operations, said a leading daily. Citing the Chennai Hostel Owners’ Welfare Association, it said 100 hostels owned by their 350 members have stopped operations and requested residents to leave the premises. Not only that, hotels and IT companies have been hit due to the water crisis.