New Delhi: The Kerala government has terminated from service 432 medical personnel, including 385 doctors, who were on unauthorised leave for years, Health Minister K K Shailaja saidon Saturday. Also Read - International Flights: Looking to Fly to/From India-Bangladesh? Flights to Resume From Oct 28 Under Air Bubble Pact | Check Details

Despite being given several opportunities, these employees had not shown any inclination to join duty following which it was decided to dismiss them, the minister said in a press release. Directions had been issued to the health department to identifysuch staff who have kept away from work for years and take strict disciplinary action against them. Also Read - Maharashtra Govt Allows Gyms to Reopen With Safety Measures in Place After Dusshera

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this is the time that the services of the doctors and otherhealth staff were needed most. It was due to this reason that the government decided to takestern action against such personnel, she said. Also Read - Mumbai Airport Extends COVID-19 Express Test Facility to Departing Passengers, Visitors | Read Here

Earlier, 36 doctors, who had not been attending duty, had been dismissed from service. Besides doctors, 20 nurses and five health inspectors are among those who have been removed from service.