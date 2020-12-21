Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has decided to convene a special assembly session on Wednesday (December 23) to discuss farm laws passed by the Centre. The decision was taken at a special cabinet meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. Also Read - Delhi BJP Files Police Complaint Against Kejriwal For Tearing Copies of Farm Laws, Alleges 'Instigation'

The special assembly session will be called to pass a resolution against farm laws which both CPI(M) led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Congress-led United Democratic Front are opposing.

Confirming the cabinet decision, Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said, "Kerala cabinet decided to convene a special session of the legislative assembly on 23rd December before the scheduled budget session to discuss and reject the controversial farm laws. Kerala is in solidarity with the farmers' struggle."

The recommendation by the cabinet to convene a special assembly will be made to the Governor. The short duration assembly session will just be limited to discuss farm laws. The full budget session of the Kerala Assembly will be held from January 8.