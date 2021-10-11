Thiruvanthapuram: Kerala Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty on Monday said that the state government will take a decision on imposing power cuts after October 19. “At present, the state is facing a shortage of 100 MW & trying to meet demand-supply gap through automated management system&by purchasing electricity at higher prices,” Krishnankutty said.Also Read - Coal Crisis Looms Large: These States Could Face Complete Blackout or Long Power Cuts

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on the other hand, held a high-level meeting with Union Power Minister RK Singh, Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi along with officials of National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to discuss about the possible power crisis in the wake of reports of coal shortage in the country. Also Read - Former Bureaucrat Shah Faesal Likely to be Appointed as Advisor to LG Manoj Sinha: Report

This comes after several states including Delhi warned of a power outage in the wake of a severe coal shortage. However, the coal ministry has asserted that sufficient dry fuel is available in the country to meet the demand of electricity generating plants and has dismissed as “entirely misplaced” any fear of disruption in power supply. Also Read - Kerala Issues Guidelines, Makes RT-PCR Test Report Mandatory For Devotees Visiting Sabarimala During Pilgrim Season

Joshi tweeted on Sunday, “Reviewed coal production & supply situation in the country. Assuring everyone that there is absolutely no threat of disruption in power supply. There is sufficient coal stock of 43 million tonnes with @CoalIndiaHQ equivalent to 24 days coal demand.”

“Coal despatch have exceeded the consumption, thereby indicating shift to gradual building up of coal stock,” Power Minister Singh said in a statement.