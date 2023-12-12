Kerala Guv Arif Mohammed Khan Accuses CM Pinarayi Vijayan Of Conspiracy To Cause Him Physical Harm

The relationship between Arif Mohammad Khan and the Kerala Government has been shaky for some time.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan (L) and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (R).

Kerala Governor And Chief Minister: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday dropped a bombshell when he claimed that the state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has hatched a conspiracy to cause him physical harm.

Arif Mohammad Khan has claimed that it was on the instructions of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that some goons tried to physically harm him adding that the constitutional system seems to be collapsing in the state.

It is worth noting that the relationship between Arif Mohammad Khan and the Kerala Government, especially Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been shaky for some time and both parties have made news in the past for not-so-good reasons.

No statement or clarification has been issued from the office of the Kerala Chief Minister till the filing of this copy.

