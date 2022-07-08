Kerala rains update: Torrential rainfall with thunder and lightning in Kerala will continue till another 5 days in view of the intensifying western and south western winds in the Arabian sea. Isolated heavy rains is also expected all over the state. Therefore, a yellow alert has been declared today and tomorrow in all districts except Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam.Also Read - Saji Cheriyan, Kerala Minister Facing Protests Over Anti-Constitution Remarks, Resigns

The Central Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert, but as there is a possibility of heavy rain in the hilly areas, there is a need to be more cautious in the areas that have received heavy rains in the past few days. Also Read - Viral Video: Navy Officer Does Push-ups & Shouts 'I Love You Elena', Fun Kerala Wedding Wins Hearts | Watch

In North Kerala, the water level of Kadalundi (Malapuram), Bharathapuzha (Palakad), Shiria (Kasargod), Karavannoor (Thrissur) and Gayatri (Thrissur) rivers has increased. Along with this, the water level in the rivers of Vamanapuram (Thiruvananthapuram), Neyyar (Thiruvananthapuram), Karamana (Thiruvananthapuram), Kallada (Kollam), Manimala (Idukki), Meenachil (Kottayam) and Kothamangalam (Eranakulam) in South Kerala is also rising. Also Read - Monsoon Active Across India, Heavy Rain Predicted For Many States, Mumbai Flooded, Yellow Alert For Delhi

According to the report, among the dams under the Kerala State Electricity Board, there is a red alert in the vicinity of Lower Periyar and Kallarkutty dams in the Idukki district and an orange alert in the vicinity of Peringalkuth dam in Thrissur district.

A blue alert has been announced at Kozhikode’s Kuttiadi Dam. At present, no warnings have been announced on the dams under the Irrigation Department. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in various districts based on the warning of heavy rains. Each team has been prepared in Wayanad, Kozhikode and Idukki districts. Both cohorts of the Civil Defense Academy have been set up, said a press release from the chief minister’s office.