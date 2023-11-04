Kerala High Court Bans Odd-Hour Firecrackers Bursting at Religious Places

The Kerala High Court(HC) prohibited the bursting of fireworks in religious places at odd times and called for authorities to carry out raids to retrieve unlawfully stored firecrackers.

Kochi: In a path-breaking directive, the Kerala High Court(HC) prohibited the bursting of fireworks in religious places at odd times and called for authorities to carry out raids to retrieve unlawfully stored firecrackers. “I thus direct the Deputy Collector with the assistance of the Commissioner of Police, Cochin, and other districts, to conduct raids in all religious places and take into possession the crackers illegally stored in all religious places and issue instructions that henceforth, no crackers shall be burst in religious places at odd time as prima facie there is no commandment in any of the holy books to burst crackers for pleasing the God,” the Court said.

Incidentally, the bursting of crackers is primarily seen in temples and churches in the state at the time of the annual festival in these places of worship, and it takes place at very odd hours. But for fear of the wrath of locals, many who suffer keep silent. However, the Court made this decision during the hearing of a petition that sought intervention to address this custom of playing spoil sports to peace, especially during the odd hours. The Judge mentioned that he too has experienced it.

The Court, while directing the district authorities to take appropriate steps, warned that if this directive is broken then contempt proceedings would be initiated against the wrong doers and posted the case for November 24, besides asking the state counsel to submit a report on this before the next hearing.

