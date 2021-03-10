New Delhi: Kerala High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Centre over a plea challenging the new IT Rules 2021. The Kerala HC restricted it from taking any action against the petitioner, Live Law Media Pvt Ltd, which claimed that the Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, are beyond the legal authority of the parent law, the IT Act, 2000. Also Read - There Should be Some Screening: Supreme Court Seeks OTT Regulations From Centre

The Kerala High Court has provided interim protection to media firm Live Law until the hearing on the validity of the new IT rules is complete. Justice PV Asha of the Kerala high court bench asked the Centre to not take any coercive action against the petitioner regarding Part III of the IT Rules.

As per the petition, Part III of the IT Rules 2021 sought to regulate news publications and current affairs content on the digital platform and publishers of online curated content, making it "virtually impossible for small or medium-sized publishers, such as Petitioner No. 1, to function".

“It imposes an unconstitutional three-tiered complaints-and-adjudication structure upon publishers, which makes the executive both the complainant and the judge on vital free speech questions involving blocking and taking down of online material,” the petition read.

Just a day ago, the Foundation of Independent Journalists had put a petition before the Delhi High Court alleging that the government’s new rules against the publishing of online content were ‘unconstitutional’.

Delhi HC seeks Centre’s response on plea challenging new IT Rules

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh of the Delhi High Court sought the Centre’s response on a plea challenging the new Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which seeks to regulate digital news media.

The plea said it has profound and serious harms for digital news media, like the petitioner, and destructive of their rights. It sought to declare the “IT Rules as void and inoperative insofar as it defines and applies to publishers of news and current affairs content”.

Besides Foundation for Independent Journalism, the other two petitioners are its director and founding editor of The Wire’ Mangalam Kesavan Venu and Founder and Editor-in-Chief of The News Minute’ Dhanya Rajendran.