Thiruvanathapuram: In shock and in fear, the country listened to the news from Kerala — India's most literate state — where two women became the victims of human sacrifice. As the probe widens, spine-chilling details emerge of the gruesome act. The incident happened in Elanthoor village of Pathanamthitta district. Bhagaval Singh, his wife Laila and self-styled voodoo man Muhamad Shafi has been accused of killing two women who used to sell lottery tickets in an act of "human sacrifice" for 'prosperity'.

In the latest news, it has been revealed during questioning that after killing one of the women, accused Laila cooked her meat, consumed it with two of the other accused, and the other victim's meat was kept salted to consume later, according to local daily Madhyamam. The chopped body parts of both the victims have reportedly been recovered from different pits in the surrounding.

"In Kochi, we registered a missing person case of a 52-year-old female lottery ticket seller on Sept 26. Our probe revealed that she was cheated, abducted, taken to Pathanamthitta district & done to death there. All these 3 people together conducted a 'human sacrifice' ritual & killed this woman. It's a very gruesome murder; they cut this body into pieces & buried it in the backyard of the house. Our further probe revealed that this was not the only case. Another incident was in June 2022. Another 49-year-old lady, a lottery ticket seller, had been cheated similarly; given false financial promises, taken to the same couple, cut into pieces & buried at the same house. All 3 accused arrested, sent to judicial custody", said CH Nagaraju, Kochi City Police Commissioner.

The police remand report says Padma, one of the victims, was cut into 56 pieces that were then put in a bucked and buried. It also says accused Bhagaval Singh chopped the breasts of Rosilyn, the second victim. The remand report goes on to say that Padma was lured to the accused’s residence by offering Rs 15,000. After she reached the place, Bhagaval Singh and his wife Laila made Padma unconscious by strangling her with a strong thread. Later, Muhammad Shafi stabbed Padma with a knife on her private regions after which she was decapitated.

The other victim, Rosilyn was promised Rs 10 lakh. Once she reached the accused’s residence, she was stabbed after a cloth was stuffed inside her mouth. It was Laila who stabbed Rosilyn on her private parts. The weapons used for gruesome act have been recovered, as per the remand report.

(Police remand report inputs taken from Asianet News)