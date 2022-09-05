Kerala: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki districts for tomorrow, Tuesday. Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Ernakulam districts are on an orange alert. A yellow alert has also been issued in the rest of the districts.Also Read - Video: Massive Traffic Jam on Bengaluru's Marathahalli-Silk Board Road Brings City to Standstill | WATCH

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Monday as several areas of the city were inundated with massive floods and traffic jams. Several parts of the city witnessed long traffic jams as residents were stuck for hours in the flooded areas.

As heavy rainfall pounded Bengaluru, several companies announced work from home for employees while schools were announced to shut. The city's traffic police also advised residents to avoid stepping out of their homes in case of emergency.