Kerala: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that initially 25,000 devotees will be permitted every day to attend the pilgrim season in the popular Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala. The pilgrim season is set to begin with Mandala-Makaravilakku on November 16.

The decision to allow the devotees to have darshan was taken in a review meeting which was headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other state ministers of Devasom, Transport, Forest, Health, Water Resources, and the State police head.

Guidelines before one visit to the festive season of Mandala-Makaravilakku