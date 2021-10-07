Kerala: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that initially 25,000 devotees will be permitted every day to attend the pilgrim season in the popular Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala. The pilgrim season is set to begin with Mandala-Makaravilakku on November 16.Also Read - Opportunistic stand of BJP, Cong on Sabrimala issue whipping up communal polarisation: Yechury
The decision to allow the devotees to have darshan was taken in a review meeting which was headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other state ministers of Devasom, Transport, Forest, Health, Water Resources, and the State police head.
Guidelines before one visit to the festive season of Mandala-Makaravilakku
- All devotees aged below 10 or above 65 can attend the darshan.
- Devotees attending the pilgrim season must have taken the two vaccine doses against the coronavirus disease. They must carry a negative RT-PCR test report.
- None of the devotees will be permitted to stay at the Sannidhanam after the darshan.
- Healthcare service will be available 24x 7 during the festive season of Mandala-Makaravilakku.
- Devotees, Pilgrims are neither allowed to take forest paths through Erumeli nor the daily route to Sannidhanam through Pulmedu.
- Vehicles are restricted up to Nilackal, a remote ghat region. Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses should be used by everyone in order to reach the Pampa river. The Pampa river area is permitted for bathing.
- Adequate toilet systems must be provided at the KSRTC bus stops, as directed by Kerala CM.
- Installation of smoke detectors in the building must be ensured where safe fire systems are unavailable.
- Salaries of the cleaning staff should be raised as discussed in the meeting.