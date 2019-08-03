Thiruvananthapuram: In an unfortunate incident, a journalist passed away last night after a car rammed into his bike in Kerala’s capital Trivandrum.

The Kerala-based-journalist KM Basheer, the Chief of Trivandrum Bureau of Malayalam daily Siraj, was rushed to a government hospital but he couldn’t be saved.

The journalist was on a bike when a car, allegedly driven by an IAS Officer, Sriram Venkitaraman, hit the victim.

However, it is still not clear who was driving the car, the IAS officer or a woman friend of his who was also in the car, reports said.

Even as the ambiguity prevailed over who was driving the car, reports suggested that both the bureaucrat and his woman friend had told the police that she had been driving the car.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

The IAS officer has also sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, the journalist fraternity has alleged that there were lapses from the police during the probe. The fraternity has also claimed that the police did not conduct the blood sample test of Sriram, ANI reported.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed grief on the journalist’s death.

The man is survived by a wife and two children.