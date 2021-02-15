New Delhi: Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan, who was jailed on the way to Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras was on Monday granted five days’ conditional bail by Supreme Court to meet his ailing mother. The UP Police had on October 5 last year arrested Kappan on his way to Hathras where a 20-year-old Dalit woman had died after being brutally gangraped by four upper-caste men. Also Read - UP Police Joins the #PawriHoRahiHai Bandwagon, Urges Residents to Call 112 to Report Late Night Parties

The Supreme Court has asked Kappan to not give any interviews to any media platform, including social media, for the duration of his bail.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde and comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, said that Kappan will not meet members of the public except his relatives and doctors concerned. he will be escorted by a team of Uttar Pradesh police officers and police in Kerala will cooperate with them, the court said.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ), stated that Kappan’s mother could not talk on video conference and the doctors have said she might live only for two or three more days.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, said however that the condition of Kappan’s mother was not as serious as was being projected and no medical certificates are provided.

“There are posters in Kerala and the wife of Kappan is collecting money in his name as if he is a martyr… When he goes to Kerala to visit his mother political opinions would be formed,” Mehta argued.

Sibal had sought bail for the journalist saying that there was nothing against him in the FIR lodged at Mathura by UP Police. The FIR has been filed under various provisions of the IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against four people having alleged links with the Popular Front of India, or PFI.

PFI had been accused in the past of funding protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act across the country earlier this year

The top court had earlier sought response of the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea challenging the arrest. The bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian also questioned the counsel for the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) as to why it did not approach the Allahabad High Court first.