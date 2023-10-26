Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 27.10.2023 Nirmal NR.352 Price Money: Friday Lucky Draw Result(OUT); Check Winner List

Kerala Nirmal NR.352 Lottery Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Kerala State Lottery Friday results will be released today, October 27, 2023, after 2:55 PM.

Updated: October 27, 2023 5:34 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 27.10.2023 Nirmal NR.352 Price Money: Friday Lucky Draw Result(OUT); Check Winner List

Kerala Nirmal NR.352 Lottery Result 2023 LIVE UpdatesKerala State Lottery Friday results will be released today, October 27, 2023, after 2:55 PM. The live results for the Kerala Nirmal NR.352 Lottery Result 2023 will begin at 2:55 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Friday. The lottery is conducted in 13 states such as Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The Kerala lottery result for the Karunya Plus KN-493 lottery ticket draw on October 27, 2023, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize breakdown for today’s Kerala Lottery Result is as follows:

  • 1st Prize Rs.7,000,000/- [70 Lakhs]
  • Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/-
  • 2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000/- [10 Lakhs]
  • 3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]
  • 4th Prize Rs.5,000/-
  • 5th Prize Rs.1,000/-
  • 6th Prize Rs.500/-
  • 7th Prize Rs.100/-

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes exclusively and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. India.com neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Kerala Lottery Result 2023.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ON Kerala Nirmal NR.352 Lottery Result 2023 HERE

Live Updates

  • Oct 27, 2023 5:21 PM IST

    3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]


    3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]
    1) NA 884150 (THIRUR)
    2) NB 223098 (KOLLAM)
    3) NC 489951 (VAIKKOM)
    4) ND 599095 (ALAPPUZHA)
    5) NE 156754 (ERNAKULAM)
    6) NF 238029 (ALAPPUZHA)
    7) NG 252802 (KOTTAYAM)
    8) NH 203112 (THRISSUR)
    9) NJ 452497 (GURUVAYOOR)
    10) NK 229218 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
    11) NL 364239 (KANNUR)
    12) NM 196295 (THRISSUR)
  • Oct 27, 2023 4:37 PM IST

    1st Prize Rs.7,000,000/- [70 Lakhs]

    1st Prize Rs.7,000,000/- [70 Lakhs]
    NF 325587 (PATTAMBI)
    Agent Name: RAZAK
    Agency No.: P 2658

  • Oct 27, 2023 4:02 PM IST

    7th Prize Rs.100/-



    7th Prize Rs.100/-
    0030 0089 0625 0650 0788 0815 0892 0943 1205 1207 1270 1280 1434 1623 1681 1727 1777 2108 2132 2167 2287 2313 2433 2552 2595 2700 2873 2890 2907 2990 3136 3439 3442 3471 3691 3770 3947 3963 4141 4321 4333 4360 4536 4540 4616 4648 4662 4671 4802 4832 4851 4874 4992 5036 5167 5283 5353 5416 5456 5692 5700 5907 5936 5975 6055 6064 6079 6159 6237 6238 6257 6287 6329 6519 6535 6545 6554 6609 6686 6781 6903 7012 7076 7078 7105 7124 7137 7139 7166 7173 7179 7203 7221 7274 7383 7604 7608 7609 7666 7765 7783 7862 8041 8055 8418 8522 8530 8697 9066 9085 9235 9262 9301 9591 9596 9628 9654 9680 9785 9846 9882 9898
  • Oct 27, 2023 3:54 PM IST

    6th Prize Rs.500/-

    6th Prize Rs.500/-
    6910 8543 7855 9084 1305 7486 2879 9446 6142 9964 0483 0130 5965 1437 2523 7017 3657 1659 1224 2346 4602 3273 2414 5415 4590 2327 2751 0381 1141 7320 2191 4064 3984 3943 2311 7674 3179 5608 1443 5582 2072 7180 1078 8038 7606 0126 2197 2866 4166 5117 8203 9415 2049 8423 1506 0764 9335 5350 7872 6617 3490 9932 7552 3015 4234 7859 0896 6536 9438 7773 4448 2996 8566 6721 8244 3280 8775 9178 8967

  • Oct 27, 2023 3:51 PM IST

    5th Prize Rs.1,000/-



    5th Prize Rs.1,000/-
    9495 5906 1422 3729 4620 2187 7044 2538 7194 9181 7631 5474 8212 2227 1369 5417 4134 4023 3779 7006 6917 8144 1691 1935 7732 5287 6527 3786 3394 6642 0736 7596 0471 5511 5123 3929
  • Oct 27, 2023 3:50 PM IST

    4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

    4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

    2117 6024 2592 6595 0340 4483 3423 6448 6296 3702 9460 1461 1314 3811 9973 8902 1804 5690

  • Oct 27, 2023 3:47 PM IST

    3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]



    3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]
    NA 884150
    NB 223098
    NC 489951
    ND 599095
    NE 156754
    NF 238029
    NG 252802
    NH 203112
    NJ 452497
    NK 229218
    NL 364239
    NM 196295
  • Oct 27, 2023 3:45 PM IST

    2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000/- [10 Lakhs]

    2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000/- [10 Lakhs]

    NB 949961 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

    Agent Name: SHINTO

    Agency No.: R 8892

  • Oct 27, 2023 3:43 PM IST

    Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/-

    Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/-

    NA 325587
    NB 325587
    NC 325587
    ND 325587
    NE 325587
    NG 325587
    NH 325587
    NJ 325587
    NK 325587
    NL 325587
    NM 325587

  • Oct 27, 2023 3:39 PM IST

    1st Prize Rs.7,000,000/- [70 Lakhs]

    1st Prize Rs.7,000,000/- [70 Lakhs]
    NF 325587 (PATTAMBI)
    Agent Name: RAZAK
    Agency No.: P 2658

