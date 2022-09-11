New Delhi: A woman on a Kochi-bound flight, which took off in Dubai, reportedly fell unconscious onboard and later was declared dead at a hospital.Also Read - Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Escapes Plane Crash, Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Technical Snag

The woman has been identified as 56-year-old Mini. Police said she was flying to Kochi in Kerala from Dubai but fell unconscious during the flight. She was rushed to a private hospital after the flight landed but she was “declared dead”.

Airport sources quoted by news agency PTI said the woman was under treatment for some ailments. Police have not registered any case in this matter as the death was due to natural causes.