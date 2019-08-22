New Delhi: A Kottayam principal sessions court on Thursday convicted all 10 accused in the murder of a Dalit-Christian youth Kevin Joseph, labeling it as an ‘honour killing’. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced by the court on August 24.

The accused have been charged under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 364 A (kidnapping), 120 (criminal conspiracy), 449 (house-trespass), 321 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506-2 (criminal intimidation).

However, the court acquitted the father of Kevin’s wife due to lack of substantial evidence against his role in the killing.

In May last year, Kevin Joseph was abducted and murdered by a group of 10 people, led by Syanu Chacko, the brother of the wife. Kevin married Neenu Chacko,20, in a court ceremony in May 2018, despite the girl’s family objecting to their alliance due to his caste.

Just three days later his body was 2found in a canal in Thenmala town of the district. The autopsy report also confirmed that Kevin was forcibly drowned.

Kevin’s ‘honour killing’ led to several protests across Kerala last year. A large section of Dalit organizations and the Opposition UDF revolted against the inaction of the police in the matter.