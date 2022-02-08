Thiruvananthapuram: With the Covid cases declining in Kerala, a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday decided to ease the present near lockdown mode that was there on the previous three Sundays. The Kerala government also asked schools and colleges in the state to prepare for functioning in a full-fledged manner from the end of February.Also Read - Census 2021 Delayed Till Further Order Due To COVID-19 Pandemic; 4844 People Granted Indian Citizenship Since 2017: Govt

With active COVID-19 cases in Kerala starting to show a decline over the past few days, the state government had on Friday decided to start offline classes for students of Classes 10, 11, and 12 and college students from February 7 and classes for children studying in Classes 1 to 9, creche and kindergarten from February 14. Currently, the classes are being conducted with 50 per cent attendance.

The meeting also decided to see how best could important events like Aluva Sivarathri, Maramon Convention, and the famed Attukala Pongala be held with increased participation and for this, a proper analysis would be done and a decision will be taken shortly.

Also on the anvil is what sort of protocols should be observed as February is the month when there are festivals in temples in North Kerala districts.

Another decision that has been taken is the opening of post-Covid clinics across the state and Vijayan has asked the Health Department to see appropriate action is taken against private hospitals which have without proper reason given monoclonal antibody treatment to Covid patients.

“The evaluation meeting has instructed the health department to start a post-COVID registry to record the post-COVID symptoms and other health details. Post-COVID clinics have been opened and a state-level nodal officer has been appointed,” a release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said.

The third wave of the pandemic struck the state badly as on many days in the past month and early this month, the daily Covid positive cases had touched 50,000 or close to that.

Since the past few days, the daily cases have witnessed a declining trend and even with a total of around 3 lakh active cases, the saving grace was those in the hospital were only around 3 per cent.

(With Inputs from Agencies)