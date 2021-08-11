Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is expected to record 4.62 lakh covid cases between August 1 to August 20, said a six-member central team that visited eight districts of the state amid rising rates of infection. Addressing a press conference, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Director Dr Sujeet Singh called unlocking of activities, approaching of the Onam festival (August 20) and reopening of tourism as challenging scenarios and causes of concern.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train: Passes to be Issued From Today For Fully-vaccinated Citizens, Here's What You Should Know

“The current Rt value of Kerala is 1.12. Going by the current trend, it is expected that for the period of August 1 to August 20, the state may witness around 4.62 lakh Covid cases,” Singh added.

Kerala accounted for more than half of the COVID-19 cases recorded in the country in the last seven days.

High infection despite vaccination

Singh said the southern state has recorded a high number of reinfections even after two doses of the vaccine being administered and the issue is being probed.

For example, 14,974 people got infected with the virus after receiving the first dose and 5,042 after being administered both doses of the vaccine in Pathanamthitta (according to information shared by the district), he said.

According to the report submitted by the team, the COVID-19 positivity rate was found to be more than 10 per cent in all eight districts and at some places, it was found to be increasing. Over 80 per cent of the cases were of the Delta variant of the virus.

“Contact-tracing was found to be abysmally low — 1:1.2 to 1:1.7 — and the Rt value, which was the lowest (0.8) on June 1, is continuously rising with a current Rt value of 1.2,” Singh said.

Findings of the central team

The team visited Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Alappuzha, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Thiruvananthapuram districts in Kerala. During the visit, the team found that containment zones (CZs) were not made according to the Centre’s guidelines, and the perimeter control and cordoning off of the CZs were not strict. Also, there were no buffer zones surrounding the CZs, Singh said.

The test positivity rate (TPR) was found to be ranging from 10 to 14 per cent and in some areas, it was 15 to 20 per cent. The TPR in Malappuram and Pathanamthitta was showing a rising trend.

As far as the health infrastructure for Covid care is concerned, Singh said the bed occupancy rate in the southern districts was found to be in the range of 40 to 60 per cent and in the northern districts, it was 70 to 90 per cent.

The containment strategy relied on passive surveillance and pre-structured containment zone boundaries i.e. panchayats and the enforcement of guidelines regarding the number of people attending social and religious gatherings was lacking.

There is a high proportion of elderly people in Kerala’s population due to high life expectancy, which is contributing to the susceptible pool. Besides, there is substantial national and international migration.

(With agency inputs)