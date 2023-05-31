Home

UDF retained its seat in Canara, Pazhayakunnumel grama panchayat and LDF retained its sitting seat in Muttada in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala Local Body Bypoll Results: Ruling LDF, Congress-Led UDF Win Big; Bags 7 Seats Out Of 19 Wards

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress-led UDF opposition and the ruling LDF in Kerala bagged seven seats each in the local body by-elections held across the state, results of which were announced on Wednesday. The UDF and LDF each bagged 7 seats out of the total 19 local body wards in nine districts where by-elections were held a day ago.

Of the remaining seats, four were won by independent candidates and one by the BJP-led alliance NDA.

However, both the LDF and NDA lost a seat each compared to their tally before the by-election, according to a statement released by the Kerala State Election Commission (SEC).

The SEC, in its release, also said the LDF got 7 seats out of which CPI(M) bagged 6 and CPI 1.

In the UDF, Congress got 6 seats, while Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) got one, it said.

Prior to the by-elections in the 19 wards, LDF had 8 seats, UDF had 7, NDA 2, Janapaksha (secular) 1 and 2 were held by independent candidates, the release said.

Kerala local body bypoll results

BJP loses seat in Thazhamel, Anchal Grama Panchayat to LDF in Kollam district.

LDF retained its seat in Municipal Office, Cherthala Municipal Council in Alappuzha district.

In Kottayam District, UDF retains sitting seat in Puthenthodu; LDF wins again in Mukkada, Manimala Panchayat. The LDF also won the Kerala Japakasham seat in Perunilam, Poonjar Gramapanchayat.

CPM won the sitting seat of BJP in Nellukuzhi Panchayat in Ernakulam District.

In Bemmannur, Peringottukurissi Grama Panchayat, UDF kept their position. In Parayambalam, Muthalamada Panchayat, UDF gained the LDF’s occupied seat in Palakkad district.

The BJP won the LDF’s seat in Kallamala, Kanhirapuzha Grama Panchayat, but the LDF maintained its seat in Akaloor East in Lakkidi-Perur. UDF retained their seat in Kappadam, Karimba Grama Panchayat.

In Kozhikode district, UDF could retain their sitting seat in Cheliya Town, Chengottukavu Grama Panchayat; Meanwhile, UDF’s seat in Kanalad, Puthuppady Grama Panchayat was lost to CPM; LDF won again their sitting seat in Velom Grama Panchayat.

UDF retained its sitting seat in Pallipuram, Kannur Municipal Corporation; LDF’s sitting seat in Kakkoni, Cheruthazham Grama Panchayat was lost to the Congress in Kannur district.

In the 19 local body wards, a total of 60 candidates, including 29 women were fielded against each other. 33,900 people are on the voters’ list, including 16,009 men and 17,891 women, according to the voters’ list issued on May 2.

