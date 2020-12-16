New Delhi: The counting of votes for Kerala State Election Commission began at 8 AM on Wednesday for 21,893 wards in 1,200 local bodies. The voting was held in three phases from December 8 to 14. The overall voter turnout in the state was recorded at 78.62 per cent. Three political fronts are in the fray for the grassroots-level polls – CPI(M)-led LDF (Left Democratic Front), Congress-headed UDF (United Democratic Front) and the BJP-led NDA – while the ruling LDF hopes for an “iconic victory”. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Bringing 'Party From Hyderabad' To Divide Minority Votes in Bengal

The local body polls are crucial for the two traditional fronts in Kerala, the ruling LDF and UDF, who are fighting against the newcomer BJP-NDA as the Assembly election is being held next year.

Here are the live updates on Kerala Local Body Election 2020:

9.44 AM: Early trends till 9 AM

Gram panchayats

LDF – 161

UDF – 149

NDA – 15

Block panchayats

LDF – 54

UDF – 23

BJP – 1

Corporations

LDF – 3

UDF – 3

Municipalities

LDF – 28

UDF – 45

NDA – 5

District panchayats

LDF – 7

UDF – 6